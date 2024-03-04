Join Ignition TV presenter Thomas Falkiner as he enjoys some track time with the Ford Mustang GT California Special at Zwartkops Raceway.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the Ford Mustang GT CS
Join Ignition TV presenter Thomas Falkiner as he enjoys some track time with the Ford Mustang GT California Special at Zwartkops Raceway.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring