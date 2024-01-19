Knysna Hillclimb applications close on January 31

The deadline for applications to compete in the 2024 Simola Hillclimb is January 31 and the event takes place in Knysna from May 2 to 5.
This will be the 14th edition of the motorsport event which showcases some of the most extreme, valuable and fastest cars in the country.
The local event attracts local car manufacturer participation and a contingent of local and international drivers.
Last year six car manufacturers supported the Hillclimb with official entries, and four of the brands signed up as event partners.
The event comprises Classic Car Friday on May 3 for the “golden oldies”, as well as two days of roaring King of the Hill action on May 4 and 5 for modern road and race cars.
With just two weeks remaining before the deadline, competitors are encouraged to submit their applications for entry on the event website at www.simolahillclimb.com
“The Simola Hillclimb is an invitational event where all of the applications are reviewed according to strict criteria to ensure that we deliver an exciting and diverse line-up of cars and drivers across the various classes,” sporting director Geoff Goddard said.
“We’ve had a superb response from Simola Hillclimb regulars and several new competitors, which has no doubt been bolstered by the high profile and success of the 2023 event.”
“To date we’ve received about 140 applications, split between Classic Car Friday and King of the Hill. We are on the verge of being oversubscribed for both categories, which is a fantastic position to be in,” he says.
“The more applications we receive the better we are placed to choose a line-up that keeps the event fresh and engaging for the spectators that attend, as well as for the many fans about the world that watch the live stream.”
Classic Car Friday allows for a maximum of 65 competitors, while King of the Hill is restricted to 84 entries. Successful applicants will receive a formal invitation by February 9.
One of the big innovations for this year is the addition of the new class B10 for modified street cars. This allows enthusiast owners with modified or tuned street-legal cars to compete for class honours.
VIP hospitality packages are available with an unrivalled view of the start line complemented by first-class catering.
As part of the upgrades available, enthusiasts can buy pit access tickets to see the cars and drivers close up, but the numbers are limited and sell out fast.
The main event is supported by an extensive array of activities including car shows and displays, a parade lap through Knysna, demonstration runs, a variety of vendors in Gasoline Alley and a range of local food and beverages.
Ticket sales and upgrades are open and processed through the event website for general entry, VIP hospitality, VIP parking, Turn 2 grandstand or esses grandstand seating, as well as pit access tickets.
