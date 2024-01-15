Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she puts the practical new Suzuki Jimny 5-door through its paces on an overland adventure in Botswana.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the new Suzuki Jimny 5-door
Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she puts the practical new Suzuki Jimny 5-door through its paces on an overland adventure in Botswana.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure