10 tips to help keep you safe on the roads this festive season

The festive season is around the corner and a time when many of us hit our country's highways to take a break or visit loved ones. With such a sudden increase in road traffic it's no wonder we see an increase in accidents, many of which unfortunately prove to be fatal.
According to department of transport statistics released during last year’s festive season, there were 1,451 deaths on Mzansi’s roads, with Gauteng leading with more than 290 road fatalities.
While there are different factors at playhuman error caused by fatigue, reckless driving and a general mood of impatience are reported to be some of the leading causes.
With this in mind, here are tips to keep you safe on our roads over the holidays.
1: Adequate preparation
One of the most important things to do is plan your journey before you depart. Know what time you're going to leave and be sure to familiarise yourself with your chosen route using something like Google Maps. At the time of departure be mindful of unforeseen events such traffic conditions and bad weather. Both can be assessed via mobile weather apps such as WeatherRadar and real-time navigation apps such as Waze.
2: Vehicle checks
Before setting out on a long journey it is imperative to give your vehicle a thorough once-over. If it is due for a service make sure this is carried out at your workshop of choice at least one week before your departure date. Even then, make sure you check the following:
- Tyres should be good condition and free from tears or suspicious looking bulges in the tyre walls. Minimum tyre tread depth is 1.6mm as prescribed by the law. If you're in any doubt over the condition of your tyres visit a reputable tyre shop.
- Brakes should operate with confidence and without shuddering or grinding.
- Your front headlights should be clean and in operating condition. If not, fix them. The same goes for your front/rear fog lamps (if fitted), brake lights and front/rear indicators.
- Make sure your radiator is not leaking coolant. Also check the radiator hoses that transport coolant to and from the engine. Hoses must be firm and not squishy.
- Check your oil and coolant levels first thing in the morning before turning on the engine. Both should be topped up to the marks recommended in your car's owners manual. Failure to do so can not only end your journey but result in big repair bills.
- Your battery should offer instantaneous cranking power. If not, something amiss.
- Ensure you have a jack, spare tyre and basic emergency kit. It's also a good idea to carry a few basic tools, a roll of duct tape and a can of emergency tyre inflator.
3: Say no to speeding
Sticking to the speed limit gives you more time to react to potentially life-threatening situations and also burns less fuel. Going faster is unsafe, highly irresponsible and a sure-fire way to risk not only your life but the lives of your passengers and other road users.
4: Stay buckled up
Though modern vehicles do a great job at pestering you to put on your seatbelts, the onus is on you to ensure everybody travelling in your vehicle is safely buckled up.
5: Never tailgate
Keep a safe following distance, especially in bad weather conditions, to provide you with enough time to react in case of an emergency stop.
6: Don't be driven to distraction
Avoid interferences while driving, including using your cellphone. Rather opt for a hands-free kit or use an infotainment system compatible with either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. If you are travelling with children, ensure their mobile devices are fully charged and pre-loaded with content to help keep them occupied during the journey.
7: Don't be afraid to take a break
If you get tired behind the wheel be sure to take a break at the nearest petrol station or rest stop. Stretch your legs, get some fresh air and have something to eat and drink. Avoid energy drinks high in caffeine as once they wear off you'll be left feeling more exhausted. Pack plenty of water and make a point of staying hydrated.
8: Update as you go
Keep someone updated on your intended route and progress. This is one instance where it is advisable to keep your cellphone handy in case you run into trouble.
9: Stay safe in an emergency
If you get stuck in a dangerous spot, get out of your vehicle when it is safe to do so, and walk carefully to the side of the road. Ideally, you should remain in your car with the doors locked. Contact emergency services and your insurer for assistance.
10: Enjoy the drive
Finally, take a moment to enjoy the freedom of the open road and all the incredible vistas South Africa has to offer. Sometimes the journey is just as pleasing as the destination.
