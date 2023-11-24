Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the gigantic Lexus LX 500d.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Lexus LX 500d
Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the gigantic Lexus LX 500d.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Motoring
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure