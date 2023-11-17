Porsche vice-president of style Micheal Mauer says: “We want to make the Turbo more visible and differentiate it more markedly from other derivatives such as the GTS. This is why we’ve developed a distinctive Turbo aesthetic.”
From now on, the Turbo versions will have a consistent appearance in all model series — elegant, high-quality and special.
“The new Turbonite metallic tone is reserved for the Turbo models. Like all our paints, this one was carefully composed by the Porsche colour and trim experts. Gold elements create an elegant, metallising effect, with the top layer in a contrasting satin finish.”
The lettering on the rear and the Daylight Opening as well as the borders of the side windows, will be given a Turbonite finish in future. Depending on the model series, further details such as the inlays in the front aprons, the spokes or the aeroblades in the light alloy wheels could feature Turbonite paintwork.
Porsche Turbo models boosted with exclusive colour and crest
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Turbonite is also the dominant colour in the exclusive crest of the Turbo models. All the top high-performance models will soon feature the crest on their front as well as on the light alloy wheels and the steering wheel.
Additionally, selected components in the interior, for example the trim strips and the belt straps, as well as a number of controls such as the mode switch and the air conditioning control panel, also come in Turbonite.
In this case, too, the exact scope depends on the model series. In combination with a black interior, Turbonite is also being used as a contrasting colour for the yarn on the seats, the door panel trims, instrument panel and floor mats.
