Audi joined the ranks of the coupe-SUV class with the Q8 in 2018. The flagship SUV, which in RS Q8 guise is the second fastest SUV around the Nurburgring, has received comprehensive upgrades. We sampled the new car at its international launch in Cape Town this week.
The latest model, which is initially available in petrol and diesel form, expresses itself with a purist design and octagon plastic mesh inside the single frame grille. The large maw and front air dams can be accentuated with matt silver trimming, which is a particularly striking theme when married to the new Ascari Blue hue.
Other bold new colours include Sakhir gold, Chili red and British green, all of which will be made available to local customers, with optional Black and Black Plus packs to amp up the styling.
Frontal enhancements include headlamps with new matrix and laser light technology. At the back is the playful and optional OLED digital light cluster with four selectable sequences of a dazzling light show. If a car from behind gets too close to the stationary Q8, it signals this by activating all the digital OLED segments. Additionally, there are dynamic turn signals and various coming home and leaving home sequences.
Stepping inside the new Q8 using its signature frameless doors is a revelation on its own. The tech-laden and solidly built environment is reworked with new materials, colours and placement of digital menus in the screens, with touch-operation and haptic feedback. Flush buttons are retained for select features, such as seat warmers.
FIRST DRIVE | New Audi Q8 impresses with sharper looks, more tech
The new coupe-SUV features fresh looks and features
Senior Motoring Correspondent
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
The possible amenities include Spotify and other app connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, various leathers and seat massage functions, sound systems with up to 23 speakers, and mood lighting. Then there's eight-way power front seats, multi-zone climate control, voice control, Bluetooth and an Audi phone box among other features.
The updated Q8 is powered by 55 TFSI and SQ8 petrols, and 45 and 50 TDI diesels. They will be joined later by the high performance RS Q8 and the all-electric Q8 e-tron. All internal combustion engine models are paired with eight-speed transmissions and all-wheel drive quattro suspensions.
Our experience of the left-hand drive units began in the SQ8 with a 4.0l turbo V8 petrol that sends 373kW and 770Nm to standard fitment 21-inch wheels, and optionally 22- and 23-inchers. The car channels an air of elegant progression that’s underpinned by supreme wafting, smooth gearshifts and silky steering inputs, with the warble of its V8 muted but noticeable.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
Flick down the golf-putter style lever into Sport mode, and the veracity of its engine and gearbox isn’t manic as you’d expect. It will sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds and run out of steam at 250km/h, according to Audi.
You’d expect part of the Q8’s brief was to be second in regal undertones next to cousin Bentley Bentayga, and it’s a similar sensation that we discover in the British green 50 TDI model. Audi SA says this model is unlikely to be sold in this market; instead the popular 45 TDI will be offered.
The 45 TDI’s 3.0l diesel doesn’t have the V8 petrol's charisma but it has a legitimate kick in the pants thanks to its ample torque. It also averaged a frugal 8.4l/100km on the launch drive.
The Q8 impresses with grip in the bends. It’s swift and easily manoeuvrable thanks to innovations to its air-controlled suspension. These are torque vectoring, which minimises understeer, and electromechanical active roll stabilisation (eAWS) powered by a 48V capacitor. It works to eliminate the tendency of large cars to lean in curves. All-wheel steering adds a polish to its high and low speed agility.
The new Audi Q8 goes on local sale in May 2024 and local specification and pricing will be announced closer to the date.
