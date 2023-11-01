Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a 19-year-old buyer with his first vehicle. They also investigate a viewer's blinking engine light and discuss whether the Volkswagen Golf 7.5 GTI TCR is destined to become a future classic.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide
Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a 19-year-old buyer with his first vehicle. They also investigate a viewer's blinking engine light and discuss whether the Volkswagen Golf 7.5 GTI TCR is destined to become a future classic.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure