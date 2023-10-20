TIME TO TORQUE | Ford ups the X-factor with new Ranger Wildtrak
Latest version of popular bakkie gets more features and off-road capability
How does one improve a bakkie that has already won the SA Car of the Year 2023 title? Well, Ford turned it into a transformer.
The Ford Ranger Wildtrak X was launched in the Northern Cape last week and Time to Torque boarded the plane to Upington International Airport to test the latest iteration of one of SA’s best-selling bakkies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.