October to December are traditionally some of the busiest months to renew car licences.
Numerous extensions to the motor vehicle licence expiry date granted during Covid-19 have resulted in a higher number of licences that are expiring.
There is a 21-day grace period after the expiry date to renew without additional costs, thereafter arrears and penalties are charged.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is encouraging car owners to update their email and telephone contact details on its National Traffic Information System website to receive reminders by email and SMS when their vehicle licence is due for renewal.
To avoid queues, owners can complete the form and make payment online at the same portal, and have the licences delivered within three to five days (Natis charges R99 for delivery). Vehicle owners can register their profiles online, and it takes less than 10 minutes to finalise the licence renewal, the RTMC says.
There are several places that offer car licence renewal services as an alternative to queuing at driving licence testing centres , including supermarkets such as Spar and Checkers. Pick n Pay’s licence renewal service has been temporarily suspended as it undergoes a revamp. Certain insurance companies and banks offer this service, so check with yours.
Online services that offer licence renewals include Pay City, Renew Online and License Renewal.
Beat the queues — the best places to renew your car licence
Image: Denis Droppa
October to December are traditionally some of the busiest months to renew car licences.
Numerous extensions to the motor vehicle licence expiry date granted during Covid-19 have resulted in a higher number of licences that are expiring.
There is a 21-day grace period after the expiry date to renew without additional costs, thereafter arrears and penalties are charged.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is encouraging car owners to update their email and telephone contact details on its National Traffic Information System website to receive reminders by email and SMS when their vehicle licence is due for renewal.
To avoid queues, owners can complete the form and make payment online at the same portal, and have the licences delivered within three to five days (Natis charges R99 for delivery). Vehicle owners can register their profiles online, and it takes less than 10 minutes to finalise the licence renewal, the RTMC says.
There are several places that offer car licence renewal services as an alternative to queuing at driving licence testing centres , including supermarkets such as Spar and Checkers. Pick n Pay’s licence renewal service has been temporarily suspended as it undergoes a revamp. Certain insurance companies and banks offer this service, so check with yours.
Online services that offer licence renewals include Pay City, Renew Online and License Renewal.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
Motoring
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure