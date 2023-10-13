TIME TO TORQUE | Polo range ups its game with a choice of funky versions
Highline, Life and GT cater for a wide range of preferences
It is not so much a question of whether to Polo or not to Polo.
Rather it is a matter of which Polo is best suited to your preferences and personality. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.