That large “L” sign on the rear of mom or dad’s car could be a sign someone’s in the market for a vehicle. One of the perks of being in matric and turning 18 is, hopefully, a driver's licence. And if you’re one of the lucky ones, a car.
Like most parents with a budget in mind, the used-car market is likely to be their port of call. It’s a fair guess that aside from safety, fuel efficiency and affordability will be high on the agenda. Environmental concerns may also weigh in. If so, a hybrid could be just the ticket.
With their superior fuel consumption, cheaper maintenance costs and reduced emissions, new-energy vehicles are a good option for first-time car owners, says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
“A hybrid uses a combustion engine with an electric motor to power the car. A mild hybrid or closed-loop hybrid is self-charging, using regenerative braking (electricity harvested during deceleration and braking) to charge the vehicle’s electric battery. The more expensive, more efficient plug-in hybrid requires charging from a charging point, but also offers a longer range of electric-only driving,” says Mienie.
So which eco-friendly, self-charging hybrids can be found on the used-car market for under R200k?
Three affordable, used hybrids for first-time car owners
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Honda CR-Z
How about an 11-year-old Honda CR-Z, selling on average for R127,454? The three-door coupé-esque CR-Z with its 1.5l petrol engine and electric motor still manages to turn heads, and that might sit well with an 18-year-old trying to impress. The lively and fuel-efficient little hybrid boasts great handling, six airbags and a consumption of about 6l/100km.
Image: Supplied
Toyota Prius
For an average of R130,506, one can choose the 14-year-old pioneer of green motoring, the Toyota Prius. The fuel-efficient (4.9l/100km), spacious five-door hatchback offers plenty of tech and standard features, six airbags and a snappy 1.8l engine with an electric motor that peps up performance and offers a short distance of electric-only driving.
Image: Supplied
Toyota Yaris Hybrid
The youngest of the used models to be had for under R200k is the Toyota Yaris Hybrid, a roomy five-door hatch with a 1.5l petrol engine and electric motor. With seven airbags, safety is ticked. So too is fuel consumption, a frugal 4.3l/100km. A seven-year-old Yaris Hybrid with an average of 93,208km on the clock comes with an average price tag of R173,537.
Happy hybrid hunting.
