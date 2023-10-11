×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Audi RS6 and RS7 Performance

By Ignition TV - 11 October 2023

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she attends the launch of the new Audi RS6 and RS7 Performance models at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival

Latest