REVIEW | Why the Honda XL750 Transalp is a middleweight adventure bike with real punch
Honda’s new middleweight adventure bike, the XL750 Transalp, recently arrived in South Africa as a more affordable alternative to the powerful Africa Twin CRF 1100, and I took advantage of the balmy spring weather to take a test ride.
On a round trip from Joburg to Hartbeespoort Dam — Jozi’s most popular breakfast run venue — the versatile Honda was in its element. Some of the roads in the Magaliesburg area are deteriorating but the Transalp delivered a cushy ride on broken tar, with battle-scarred roads failing to upset its composure.
Though I didn’t get a chance to try it off tar, the Honda’s bump-soaking ride indicated it would flourish in off-road conditions. The Transalp is pitched as a competent dirt machine with its high 210mm ground clearance and large spoked wheels: a 21-inch at the front and an 18-incher at the rear.
The off-road performance is further facilitated by a Showa front suspension with a generous 200mm of travel and spring preload adjustment. On the rear Pro-link swingarm is a remote reservoir Showa shock with adjustable preload and 190mm of travel.
It’s a large but wieldy machine with a relatively low seat height that allowed me to straddle it without having to go onto tiptoes (I’m 1.81m tall). The seat has a height of 850mm with 820mm available as an option for shorter riders.
On the move, the middleweight Transalp feels much lighter than its 208kg. It’s really agile and has quick steering, which gives you confidence to flick the bike into sharp turns, and the dual-purpose Metzeler Karoo Street tyres grip the tar very well. Through twisty roads I often found my fellow riders disappearing in the mirrors as I exploited the Transalp’s nimble nature.
It’s an attractive bike with a neat and streamlined look that is less bulky than most adventure bikes and has full LED lighting.
The Transalp is a hi-tech machine with assorted electrickery to make you look like a better rider, including a Gravel mode which among other things reduces the ABS intervention under braking. On dirt, as adventure riders will know, you want the rear wheel to be able to lock up for maximum braking effect.
There are four other modes comprising Standard, Sport, Rain, and User — the latter can be adjusted to suit individual rider preferences on the TFT instrument cluster. The different settings control the extent of engine power and braking, and the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) traction control. The modes are easily selected using a single switch on the left handlebar and the Transalp isn’t overly busy with distracting buttons.
Priced at R209,999 with outputs of 67.5kW and 75Nm, the Honda is less powerful than the rival KTM 790 Adventure (70kW and 87Nm) which sells for R199,999. The Honda’s 755cc parallel twin-cylinder engine is a little gutless at the bottom end but wakes up at higher revs where the acceleration feels a lot lustier.
The test bike averaged a very frugal 4.4l/100km, giving a real-world cruising range of over 380km from the 16.9l fuel tank. It’s a relatively vocal bike with a deep intake noise and a hint of vibration, without being unrefined, and I didn’t feel any annoying buzz through the handlebars or seat.
The upright riding position felt comfortable for a couple of hours at a time. The large screen is very effective at blocking the wind but it’s not adjustable, which could lead to premature saddle fatigue when touring (the ability to raise or lower a screen, allowing you to shift pressure between your wrists and butt, can make a difference on long rides).
For the price Honda’s dual-purpose machine isn’t overendowed with features and lacks cruise control, a quickshifter, or heating for the handlebars and seat. However there are five optional accessory packs that add extra features: Urban Pack (50l top box, aluminium panel, mounting base, pillion pad and inner bag plus tall screen and main stand); Touring Pack (rear panniers, aluminium panels, support stays, inner bags and heated grips); Adventure Pack (side pipes, LED fog lights and radiator grille); Rally Pack (quickshifter, engine guard, bash plate, rally footpegs and knuckle guards) and Comfort Pack (3l tank bag, wind deflectors, comfort pillion footpegs and an AAC charging socket).
The test bike had the Rally Pack, and its quickshifter allowed me to make up- and down-gear changes without the clutch, though it isn’t the smoothest one I’ve used and felt clunky at times. The Transalp comes standard with a slipper clutch that prevents rear-wheel lock-up in aggressive downshifting, and braking power is well sorted with large dual discs up front and a single one at the rear.
Overall, Honda’s new middleweight adventure bike is a capable all-rounder with a comfortable ride, agile handling and off-road ability, at a relatively affordable price that includes a two-year warranty.
