Mercedes-Benz has been firing out new electric vehicles (EVs) at a dizzying rate and the latest to reach our shores is the EQS 450 SUV.
Competing in the luxury echelons against rivals like the BMW iX and Audi E-Tron, it is the third vehicle to be built upon the Stuttgart firm’s dedicated all-electric platform.
It can be confusing to keep up with all the abbreviations at times, but the EQS SUV is an electric alternative to the combustion-engined Mercedes GLS large SUV. Like the GLS, the electric EQS has seven seats, but is also offered in a slightly cheaper five-seater model.
Still confused? Think of the EQS SUV as an electric Mercedes S-Class on stilts. It is roomy, stuffed to the hilt with luxury and, with its raised ground clearance, 4Matic all-wheel drive and an intelligent off-road driving mode, is capable of tackling light terrain.
At 5.1m in length it is a lot of car, with an expansive cabin that comfortably swallows a full load of adult passengers. Depending on legroom requirements, the electrically operated second row of seats can be adjusted fore and aft to provide 645-880l of luggage space — the latter roomy enough for four golf bags. If you’re more into mountain biking, a full 2,200l is available with the second row folded down.
The seven-seater has a third row that folds flat and offers an easy-entry function in the second row.
The cabin exudes opulence in the typically modern, digitised setting of modern Mercs. An infotainment hyperscreen spans nearly the entire width of the dashboard and it is powered by the second-generation MBUX system that adapts to its users and makes personalised suggestions for infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions.
FIRST DRIVE | The Mercedes-Benz EQS is an S-Class on stilts
Group motoring editor
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz has been firing out new electric vehicles (EVs) at a dizzying rate and the latest to reach our shores is the EQS 450 SUV.
Competing in the luxury echelons against rivals like the BMW iX and Audi E-Tron, it is the third vehicle to be built upon the Stuttgart firm’s dedicated all-electric platform.
It can be confusing to keep up with all the abbreviations at times, but the EQS SUV is an electric alternative to the combustion-engined Mercedes GLS large SUV. Like the GLS, the electric EQS has seven seats, but is also offered in a slightly cheaper five-seater model.
Still confused? Think of the EQS SUV as an electric Mercedes S-Class on stilts. It is roomy, stuffed to the hilt with luxury and, with its raised ground clearance, 4Matic all-wheel drive and an intelligent off-road driving mode, is capable of tackling light terrain.
At 5.1m in length it is a lot of car, with an expansive cabin that comfortably swallows a full load of adult passengers. Depending on legroom requirements, the electrically operated second row of seats can be adjusted fore and aft to provide 645-880l of luggage space — the latter roomy enough for four golf bags. If you’re more into mountain biking, a full 2,200l is available with the second row folded down.
The seven-seater has a third row that folds flat and offers an easy-entry function in the second row.
The cabin exudes opulence in the typically modern, digitised setting of modern Mercs. An infotainment hyperscreen spans nearly the entire width of the dashboard and it is powered by the second-generation MBUX system that adapts to its users and makes personalised suggestions for infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions.
Image: Supplied
The “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant is more intuitive at recognising spoken commands and learning — a useful feature in a hi-tech car that is equipped like a space ship. For instance, it explains vehicle functions and can help when asked how to connect a smartphone by Bluetooth, or where to find the first-aid kit.
The EQS 450 delivers 265kW and 800Nm of torque and has a large, 108.4kWh battery to deliver a claimed range of up to 610km.
The car I drove at last week’s media launch in Gauteng had a range of about 450km, which isn’t bad as we mostly drove on the freeway, which drains the battery quicker than stop-start urban driving.
The car has three levels of energy recovery selectable via paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. With the energy recuperation set to its highest level, the deceleration feels very pronounced when you lift off the throttle and it’s possible to drive the car without needing to touch the brake pedal most of the time.
The performance is swift and seamless, as attested by its claimed six second 0-100km/h time. Touch the throttle and the big SUV surges forward at a spirited rate despite its 2.8-tonne weight, with no steps or pauses in the power delivery.
Riding on Airmatic air suspension with continuously adjustable damping gives this big Benz a cushy road ride, though we didn’t test its off-tar ability. Airmatic also allows the vehicle to raise or lower its ride height.
Image: Supplied
For its size this behemoth felt quite manoeuvrable, with a relatively quick turn-in thanks to its standard rear-axle steering.
EVs are silent by nature but this luxury Mercedes takes things to a new level. It is one of the most aerodynamic SUVs on the market and whisks along with barely any exterior noises intruding into the sound-deadened cabin. The exterior silence worsened the sound of the climate control system, with a noisy fan disturbing the car’s otherwise peaceful tranquillity.
The EQS SUV is capable of charging from 10% to 80% battery capacity in 31 minutes when plugged into a DC fast-charging station. All Mercedes EVs come standard in SA with a home-charging 22kW wallbox.
As with all EVs there’s a hefty price premium, and the electric EQS SUV costs about R320,000 more than the top-of-the-range petrol-powered Mercedes GLS.
Prices:
Includes two-year/unlimited distance vehicle warranty, eight-year/160,000km battery warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Motoring
Motoring
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle