More family-friendly Suzuki Jimny five-door unveiled in South Africa
Larger Jimny makes debut at Kyalami Fesival of Motoring before its showroom launch in November
Visitors to this weekend’s Festival of Motoring at Kyalami will get their first look at the new five-door Suzuki Jimny which was unveiled at the media day on Thursday.
The compact off-roader will reach local showrooms in November where it will sell alongside the smaller three-door Jimny at prices still to be announced.
The five-door Jimny brings the iconic little Suzuki’s all-terrain appeal to a wider audience. The car is roomier and more practical with a wheelbase stretched by 340mm, which provides a bigger cabin and boosts luggage space from a tiny 59l to a more useful 209l.
Enlarging the cabin has also allowed unique interior features such as front seats that can fold flat to connect with the rear seat and create two cushioned sleeping spaces, says Suzuki. The rear seats fold down in a 50/50 split to expand the boot size.
There are no mechanical changes and the vehicle is powered by the same 1.5l petrol engine with outputs of 75kW and 130Nm and choice of five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.
