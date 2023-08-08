FIRST DRIVE | Opel Grandland gains ground with stylish new looks

When the Opel Grandland X was launched here in 2018 it received the nod for family practicality but didn’t set heads turning with its generic styling.
The midsized crossover has been to the beauty parlour for a midlife refresh and emerges with a stylish new Opel Vizor front inherited from the smaller Mokka. The nose job leaves the Grandland (it has dropped the “X”) looking decidedly sharper and sportier, something that may bestow more street cred on the kids when dropped off at school.
The more dashing front is accompanied by redesigned bumpers and side panels in high-gloss black or body colour, underbody skid-plates in high-gloss black and silver depending on the model, and a two-tone roof.
The upgraded Opel Grandland has arrived in South Africa with three models featuring added technology and assistance systems. The three model range comprises the standard Grandland, mid tier Grandland GS Line and range-topping Grandland Ultimate.
The two higher models gain new adaptive IntelliLux LED pixel lights. Using 168 LEDs, the headlights adapt the light beam according to the driving situation without blinding other road users.
Inside the Grandland is updated with a digital driver display to replace the old analogue instrument panel, and an aircraft-style lever in place of the traditional automatic gear knob as an added touch of flair.
The multimedia system offers wireless charging and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, though the latter is not wireless and requires a cable to connect a smartphone. The Grandland hasn’t gone fully digital inside and retains user-friendly physical buttons for quick access to climate control and other functions.
The entry point Grandland has cloth seats and the GS Line gets alcantara. At the media launch I drove the top of the range Ultimate which has full leather trim and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat (the front passenger seat is manual) and front seats that can be cooled or heated.
The car has keyless open and start, while the power tailgate is activated by waving a foot under the rear bumper.
A modern and upmarket vibe prevails in the cabin, with premium finishes and softly padded touchpoints. Interior space is reasonable if not excellent, and the boot offers a useful 514-1,652l of cargo space, with a nearly full-sized spare wheel under the floor.
Power is unchanged and all three Grandland models continue with the 1.6l petrol turbo engine with outputs of 121kW and 240Nm, feeding the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. It’s a decent enough power delivery that won’t leave you wanting when needing to overtake long trucks, though it can be a vocal engine when revved hard.
The claimed fuel efficiency is a meagre town/freeway average of 7l/100km.
Over bumpy roads in the Magaliesberg the Grandland’s most noteworthy feature was its comfortable ride quality, which didn’t come as a surprise given the car shares a platform with other smooth runners like the Peugeot 3008 and Citroën C5 Aircross. The high profile 225/55 R18 tyres cushioned scarred surfaces effectively, and the car felt solid and rattle-free.
The Grandland is at the higher end of the price scale in a competitive C-SUV segment that includes the popular Toyota Corolla Cross and Volkswagen Tiguan, and comes relatively well equipped. All three models have front and rear parking cameras and road sign recognition, while the range topper throws an automatic parking assistant and active lane keeping into the mix.
Standard across the range are six airbags, cruise control, lane departure warning, rain sensor wipers, automatic headlights, stability control and ABS brakes.
All new Opel Grandland models are sold with a five-year/100,000km service plan and warranty with roadside assistance.
Pricing
Grandland 1.6T — R599,900
Grandland GS Line 1.6T — R679,900
Grandland Ultimate 1.6T — R720,900
