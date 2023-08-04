Sun rises on Eastern Cape’s Mitsubishi Motors dealerships with top awards

The home of legends is seemingly taking on the role of the rising sun with Eastern Cape-based Mitsubishi Motors dealership claiming the top titles at the brand's 2023 Dealer of The Year awards.
Gqeberha and East London dealerships proved their dominance and earned a number of awards within their respective segments and across categories, while the latter rode home with the coveted Overall Dealer of Year title.
Mitsubishi Motors SA MD Thato Magasa said the evaluation process takes into account sales volumes, sales volumes compared to targets, parts purchases compared to targets as well as overall after-sales scores.
He said the Dealer of the Year is crowned following an extensive and continuous evaluation process that measures all aspects of dealership performance.
“Dealership excellence is not achieved by individual results but by the combination of working together as a team.
“The winning dealers have excelled in all aspects of dealership life and above our expectations,” Magasa said.
MMSA general manager Jeffrey Allison said as testament to the relationship between MMSA and its dealer network came in form of a gold award at the recent NADA DSI awards.
For the first time MMSA also participated in the International Competitive CSI Survey conducted by Kantar where it ranked first in SA.
“In the sales categories we have succeeded in all aspects of our business and it gives us great pleasure to honour the dealers who achieved the highest overall volume in their categories as well as the teams who have achieved the highest percentage to target,” Allison said.
MMSA has already launched a variety of new and special edition models this year including the next- generation Outlander, Eclipse Ralliart, Triton AT35 and Athlete and Pajero Sport Shogun.
For the awards, dealerships were divided in three categories according to size with Mitsubishi Motors Port Elizabeth claiming top spot in the - sized segment in the categories of Parts, Aftersales and the dealership's Gavin Cherry the Sales Executive of the Year in the same segment.
Mitsubishi Motors East London earned their wins tin he B-sized segment dealers across the categories of Sales Volume, Aftersales with the dealership's Tanika Knoetze claiming the title Service Adviser of the Year and Sipho Makuliwe taking home the Sales Executive title.
The team from East London also claimed the Dealership of the Year title in their segment as well as the overall prize.
HeraldLIVE
Image: Supplied
HeraldLIVE
