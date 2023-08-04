Five ways to squeeze more kilometres from your fuel tank

South African motorists face another financial knock this month with the price of petrol increasing by 37c/l and diesel by 72c/l. This means the fuel price remains below R25l but is still hovering around R20l at least.
Those with petrol cars will get about one less litre per tank for the same price while diesel users will get almost two litres less — depending on tank size.
MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert says with an uncertain economy and a fuel price that does not drop as fast as it rises, saving fuel at every opportunity is vital.
“We have covered the most common methods to save fuel, such as avoiding speeding or not idling too long, on many occasions. There are other ways we may not immediately think of as having an effect on our fuel consumption. These are some less commonly discussed potential enemies to fuel consumption.”
1. The use of poor quality engine oil
If you use oil with the incorrect viscosity the pistons and other movable parts are placed under more pressure which uses more fuel. Check your manual or ask your dealership for the correct engine oil and do not neglect to change your oil at the correct mileage.
2. Keeping an eye on tyre condition
Worn tyres have less traction and use more fuel as they spin faster to maintain speed. Low tyre pressure and tyres not correctly aligned can also consume more fuel. This is besides the other risk factors associated with tyres not in the correct condition.
3. Saying “no” to short trips
Trips less than 5km consume more fuel as the vehicles have not yet warmed up. Get your chores done on the same day to get more kilometres from your tank. On the other side of the debate, vehicles with newer technology do not need to be warmed up for longer than what is necessary to warm the interior or defog the windshield. Extended idling can potentially use more fuel than it can save.
4. Staying on top of servicing
Failure to replace spark plugs or fuel and air filters can increase fuel consumption. Worn fuel injectors also burn fuel faster. Do not neglect to replace faulty parts or service your vehicle on time.
5. Smooth your driving style
Driving in the wrong gear results in driving with high RPMs, accelerating harshly from a standstill or driving in high gears up hills or around corners and uses more fuel. Manual vehicle drivers with poor clutch control or worn clutches can also cause increased consumption.
Every effort one makes to conserve fuel makes a difference. When all of these are combined the effect will be greater.
Five ways to squeeze more kilometres from your fuel tank
Image: madmaxer / 123rf
South African motorists face another financial knock this month with the price of petrol increasing by 37c/l and diesel by 72c/l. This means the fuel price remains below R25l but is still hovering around R20l at least.
Those with petrol cars will get about one less litre per tank for the same price while diesel users will get almost two litres less — depending on tank size.
MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert says with an uncertain economy and a fuel price that does not drop as fast as it rises, saving fuel at every opportunity is vital.
“We have covered the most common methods to save fuel, such as avoiding speeding or not idling too long, on many occasions. There are other ways we may not immediately think of as having an effect on our fuel consumption. These are some less commonly discussed potential enemies to fuel consumption.”
1. The use of poor quality engine oil
If you use oil with the incorrect viscosity the pistons and other movable parts are placed under more pressure which uses more fuel. Check your manual or ask your dealership for the correct engine oil and do not neglect to change your oil at the correct mileage.
2. Keeping an eye on tyre condition
Worn tyres have less traction and use more fuel as they spin faster to maintain speed. Low tyre pressure and tyres not correctly aligned can also consume more fuel. This is besides the other risk factors associated with tyres not in the correct condition.
3. Saying “no” to short trips
Trips less than 5km consume more fuel as the vehicles have not yet warmed up. Get your chores done on the same day to get more kilometres from your tank. On the other side of the debate, vehicles with newer technology do not need to be warmed up for longer than what is necessary to warm the interior or defog the windshield. Extended idling can potentially use more fuel than it can save.
4. Staying on top of servicing
Failure to replace spark plugs or fuel and air filters can increase fuel consumption. Worn fuel injectors also burn fuel faster. Do not neglect to replace faulty parts or service your vehicle on time.
5. Smooth your driving style
Driving in the wrong gear results in driving with high RPMs, accelerating harshly from a standstill or driving in high gears up hills or around corners and uses more fuel. Manual vehicle drivers with poor clutch control or worn clutches can also cause increased consumption.
Every effort one makes to conserve fuel makes a difference. When all of these are combined the effect will be greater.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Motoring
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure