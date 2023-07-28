TIME TO TORQUE | Next-generation Isuzu D-MAX Arctic AT35 is both cool and capable
SA’s beefiest locally produced bakkie has been reimagined and is ready to tackle any terrain for those fortunate enough to get behind the wheel of Isuzu’s second-generation D-MAX Arctic AT35.
It is assembled at the Isuzu Motors SA plant in Struandale, and the collaboration with Arctic Trucks has culminated in a limited edition of the aggressively styled behemoth with its 17-inch alloys wrapped in massive 35-inch BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres and Bilstein dampers. ..
