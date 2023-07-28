Mitsubishi rolls onto Komani showroom floor
Japan has come to Komani with Mitsubishi rolling onto the showroom floor at a new multi-franchise dealership.
Ashton Schnehage, dealer principal at the Kelston Motor Group’s dealership in Cathcart Road, said the arrival of Mitsubishi vehicles has caused quite a stir among the locals...
