REVIEW | Ford Everest Wildtrak is at the peak of its game

Last week we got acquainted with the Wildtrak, resplendent in the signature shade of vibrant orange. At the front, it sports a model-specific grille and bumper design, both sporting liquid-like metallic accents in a hue dubbed “bolder grey” which is complemented by a bash plate. Recovery points and additional underbody protection is included as standard.
Another giveaway is the alloy fitment; with a 20-inch diameter and a striking machine-faced finish, just like those worn by the Wildtrak pickup. Buyers may also specify an 18-inch choice with plumper tyres, should they plan to use the vehicle in off-road settings more frequently.
Our tester was equipped with 255/55 Goodyear Wrangler Territory HT rubber; designed for off-road use but with a leaning towards daily comfort and quietness. Noise intrusion at freeway speeds was minimal. Bright-finish side steps, roof rails and privacy glass are other Wildtrak hallmarks, but if you are left in doubt, various badges — including a Wildtrak script on the bonnet — will confirm your hunch.
By default, the Everest Wildtrak is fitted with Ford’s 3.0-litre, turbocharged-diesel V6 motor, with four-wheel drive. It packs 184kW/600Nm shifted smoothly via a 10-speed automatic. Each time we experience this motor, be it in a Ranger, current Volkswagen Amarok, or this Everest, the creamy delivery and refinement factor of the unit impresses.
Its abundance of torque makes for easy momentum around town and assuring grunt in freeway environments. According to the on-board computer, the long-term average consumption since the vehicle’s life began 5,500km ago, is 11.6/100km. The average during our test period of 665km was 12.5l/100km.
Ford launched its current Everest last year and chose the Kruger National Park as a setting. It felt right at home in the wilderness, with bold aesthetics to intimidate the most fearsome of safari creatures, as well as a more luxurious interior to please those with discerning tastes.
In high-grade Platinum specification, this new Everest made an impression as a product with premium aspirations, beyond the usual ladder-frame sport-utility vehicle realm. The pricing reflected that and more than one media critic raised an eyebrow when Ford said it was going for the likes of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, instead of the Fortuner.
At launch, the Everest was available in Platinum and Sport grades only. Earlier this year this expanded to include a more attainable XLT (from R832,400) and for the first time in Everest history, a Wildtrak grade, just like you can have with the Ranger.
The Wildtrak sits towards the top of the hierarchy, costing R1,084,000, slightly less than the R1,146,500 Platinum. A four-year/120,000km warranty is part of the deal, but service and maintenance plans will cost buyers extra.
We are quite familiar with the Everest, having tested it extensively since launch. Our colleagues from Business Day Motor News even have one in their long-term test garage.
As noted in previous Everest experiences, build quality and overall cabin plushness is above-average for the class. The Wildtrak dials in a slightly more playful aspect, with contrasting yellow stitching.
Since it is close to the top of the range, the Wildtrak is replete with just about everything its Platinum sibling offers. That includes a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control with steering assistance, autonomous parking, blind-spot monitoring, leather upholstery, electric front seat adjustment and a dedicated off-road screen on the SYNC4A infotainment system, bolstered by a digital instrument cluster.
You would have read our thoughts about SYNC4A previously: the set-up is fantastic, with logical menus making for easy navigation.
There were only two gripes to be noted during our time with the large Ford. First, where are the heated seats? The second niggle pertains to the shade-screen for the sunroof, which was fitted loosely and fluttered even with the windows open at low speed.
That aside, the Everest Wildtrak is going to be hugely appealing to families wanting a ladder-frame sport-utility vehicle with an added dollop of attitude.
