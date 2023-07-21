×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motoring

TIME TO TORQUE | Isuzu mu-X is a bold and beautiful driving companion

Dashing, classy seven-seater is impressively economical and confidence-inspiring on the work run or on leisurely jaunts

Premium
By Tremaine van Aardt - 21 July 2023

It’s 6pm and the nostalgic theme tune of one of the most-watched soapies, The Bold and Beautiful, starts to play, heralding supper or shower time.

Though households’ night-time routines back in the day might have differed, one thing remained constant...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...

Latest