Reaching the summit with panache in the Ford Everest Platinum
Fitted with a wide range of features, the rugged but regal SUV delivers smooth ride
Premium
By Tremaine van Aardt - 23 June 2023
A summit is hard to conquer but getting to the peak comes with a sense of accomplishment which is second to none.
While many, including myself, are yet to summit any type of mountain peak, the Ford team behind the creation of the next generation Everest must have had some semblance of that feeling when they gazed over their Platinum derivative...
Reaching the summit with panache in the Ford Everest Platinum
Fitted with a wide range of features, the rugged but regal SUV delivers smooth ride
A summit is hard to conquer but getting to the peak comes with a sense of accomplishment which is second to none.
While many, including myself, are yet to summit any type of mountain peak, the Ford team behind the creation of the next generation Everest must have had some semblance of that feeling when they gazed over their Platinum derivative...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure