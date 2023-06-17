VW gives first details of new third-generation Tiguan
Volkswagen has thrown us a few tasty titbits of information about its all-new Tiguan.
In the final stages of development, this third-generation version of Wolfburg's best-selling sport utility vehicle uses the German firm's latest MQB evo underpinnings. This adaptable platform allows for a variety of powertrains to be used including turbodiesel engines (TDI), turbocharged petrol engines (TSI), mild hybrid turbocharged petrol engines (eTSI) and plug-in hybrid systems (eHybrid). According to Volkswagen, the latter will offer a maximum all-electric driving range of up to 100km. In addition, AC charging will be faster in all eHybrid versions, and DC charging will also be possible as standard for the first time.
No matter which you choose, all powertrains are mated exclusively to a DSG automatic transmission controlled by a steering column switch on the right of the steering wheel.
Also standard on all new Tiguan models is a vehicle dynamics manager — an MQB system that made its debut in the current generation Golf GTI. This intuitive system controls the functions of the vehicle's electronic differential locks (XDS) as well as the optional DCC Pro adaptive suspension featuring two-valve shock absorbers. Consequently, customers can look forward to noticeably more stable, agile and precise handling characteristics.
Step inside the cabin of the new Tiguan and you will find a revised cockpit home to a fully digital instrument cluster as well as a new infotainment system that can be paired to a centrally mounted touchscreen measuring up to 15-inches in size. The centre console also houses what Volkswagen calls the Driving Experience Control: a rotary control with its own mini-screen, which drivers and passengers can use to quickly adjust everything from vehicle drive mode settings and radio volume right through to ambient lighting colours.
Other interior highlights of the third-generation Tiguan include the use of high-quality materials, improved NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) suppression and the option of newly developed ergoActive front seats offering pneumatic four-way lumbar support adjustment as well as a pneumatic 10-chamber pressure point massage function built into the backrests. These flagship chairs are also equipped with heating and ventilation.
Measuring in at about 30mm longer than the outgoing model, the new Tiguan sports a larger luggage compartment; 648l up from 615l — a boon for larger families.
According to Volkswagen, the world premiere of the new Tiguan will take place during the third quarter of this year. After that it will be launched to global markets in 2024.