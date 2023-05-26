Ford Ranger XLT simply makes sense
Top-tier bakkie goes beyond expectations
Premium
By Tremaine van Aardt - 26 May 2023
Philanthropist and politician Charles Buxton famously said: “In life, as in chess, forethought wins”.
A quote which is relatable when, after what seemed like a lifetime at the pinnacle, Toyota was knocked out the top spot by the Ford Ranger as the best-selling new vehicle in SA...
Ford Ranger XLT simply makes sense
Top-tier bakkie goes beyond expectations
Philanthropist and politician Charles Buxton famously said: “In life, as in chess, forethought wins”.
A quote which is relatable when, after what seemed like a lifetime at the pinnacle, Toyota was knocked out the top spot by the Ford Ranger as the best-selling new vehicle in SA...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure