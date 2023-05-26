×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motoring

Ford Ranger XLT simply makes sense

Top-tier bakkie goes beyond expectations

Premium
By Tremaine van Aardt - 26 May 2023

Philanthropist and politician Charles Buxton famously said: “In life, as in chess, forethought wins”.

A quote which is relatable when, after what seemed like a lifetime at the pinnacle, Toyota was knocked out the top spot by the Ford Ranger as the best-selling new vehicle in SA...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
On the Minnehaha

Most Read