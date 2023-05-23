Join the Buyer’s Guide team as they compare compact SUVs from BMW, Mazda and Hyundai. They also see whether a BMW 640d makes for a sound used luxury coupé and discuss the long-term ownership prospects of a high mileage Audi Q3.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
