CONSUMER WATCH | With no clear fixes for error-ridden car, VW dealer settles in faulty Golf 8 GTI matter

After taking her cause to social media, a frustrated Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI owner is finally rid of the vehicle that was a source of disappointment since purchase.

Mbombela resident Ashleigh Masher bought her car new from Hatfield Volkswagen Northcliff in Johannesburg on February 17 2022.

Outlining her experience to TimesLIVE Motoring, Masher said the car exhibited issues from the day delivery was taken, displaying an error message on the instrument cluster which eventually went away.

“I notified the salesman who said he would speak to his technical team, but never did,” she said.

According to Masher, on arrival at home after collecting her car, she noticed that the front bumper was loose, with a detectable panel gap. She was told that this was how the vehicle was made. It emerged that the bumper needed to be refastened into place with a new screw.

Three months in, more concerning issues surfaced, when Masher saw a warning on the cluster reading: “Travel assist is currently unavailable.”

The travel assist function combines adaptive cruise control with lane-keep assist to facilitate semi-autonomous driving.

Masher said that after displaying the warning, the car switched off while driving and could not be restarted, which prompted her to book it into the dealership for inspection.