LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Farewell to our Ford EcoSport Active

Last week we welcomed the latest Ford Ranger into our long-term test garage. Before this, you might have recalled reading about our time with another member of the blue oval family: the little EcoSport.
In our last missive about the compact sport-utility vehicle, colleague Thomas Falkiner reported back on his journey from Johannesburg to the Western Cape.
He left it to me to bid an official farewell to the Luxe Yellow EcoSport Active unit, possibly because he felt he might have shed tears for our steed while writing a parting piece.
A reminder that we are not only saying goodbye to it as our long-termer, but sparing a moment for its departure from the market in entirety. Yes, you will no longer be able to buy a new EcoSport in South Africa. Its time has come.
The EcoSport was not perfect, with its age becoming a glaring factor in the face of fresher, more sophisticated alternatives that joined the arena in recent years.
Be that as it may, it represented sound value; an affordable, plucky option from a trusted brand, replete with the essentials.
While mindful of certain shortcomings (uncomfortable seats, build quality quirks, an air-conditioner that started to wheeze and a thirst around town); we truly bonded with the EcoSport Active. Appreciation was expressed for its standard six airbags, attractive alloys, striking paint, decent infotainment system and hardy on-road character.
Further credit where due, the EcoSport was among the pioneers of the now ubiquitous B-segment sport-utility vehicle genre, first launched to market in 2013. A decade has passed. In 2018 it was treated to a refresh that comprised of aesthetic upgrades as well as much needed interior revisions with superior materials than the initial version.
During its three-month tenure with us, the Ford adapted to the regularity of the mundane home-work-home commute, but also munched mileage across national freeways without much protest.
Though the model has been axed from the Ford line-up, you can pretty much guarantee it will remain a popular choice on the used market for decades to come. Look out for a detailed pre-owned guide soon.
FORD 1.0 EcoSport Active 6AT: WRAP-UP DETAILS
PRICE: R393,700
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 10,000km
ODOMETER ON RETURN: 14,500km
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 6.7l/100km
PRAISES: Urban warrior looks, still a pleasant steer, more airbags than some rivals, proven choice on the market.
GRIPES: Newer rivals, uncomfortable seats, swing-out tailgate impractical, thirsty around town, test unit developed air-conditioner wheeze.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Farewell to our Ford EcoSport Active
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Thomas Falkiner
Last week we welcomed the latest Ford Ranger into our long-term test garage. Before this, you might have recalled reading about our time with another member of the blue oval family: the little EcoSport.
In our last missive about the compact sport-utility vehicle, colleague Thomas Falkiner reported back on his journey from Johannesburg to the Western Cape.
He left it to me to bid an official farewell to the Luxe Yellow EcoSport Active unit, possibly because he felt he might have shed tears for our steed while writing a parting piece.
A reminder that we are not only saying goodbye to it as our long-termer, but sparing a moment for its departure from the market in entirety. Yes, you will no longer be able to buy a new EcoSport in South Africa. Its time has come.
The EcoSport was not perfect, with its age becoming a glaring factor in the face of fresher, more sophisticated alternatives that joined the arena in recent years.
Be that as it may, it represented sound value; an affordable, plucky option from a trusted brand, replete with the essentials.
While mindful of certain shortcomings (uncomfortable seats, build quality quirks, an air-conditioner that started to wheeze and a thirst around town); we truly bonded with the EcoSport Active. Appreciation was expressed for its standard six airbags, attractive alloys, striking paint, decent infotainment system and hardy on-road character.
Further credit where due, the EcoSport was among the pioneers of the now ubiquitous B-segment sport-utility vehicle genre, first launched to market in 2013. A decade has passed. In 2018 it was treated to a refresh that comprised of aesthetic upgrades as well as much needed interior revisions with superior materials than the initial version.
During its three-month tenure with us, the Ford adapted to the regularity of the mundane home-work-home commute, but also munched mileage across national freeways without much protest.
Though the model has been axed from the Ford line-up, you can pretty much guarantee it will remain a popular choice on the used market for decades to come. Look out for a detailed pre-owned guide soon.
FORD 1.0 EcoSport Active 6AT: WRAP-UP DETAILS
PRICE: R393,700
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 10,000km
ODOMETER ON RETURN: 14,500km
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 6.7l/100km
PRAISES: Urban warrior looks, still a pleasant steer, more airbags than some rivals, proven choice on the market.
GRIPES: Newer rivals, uncomfortable seats, swing-out tailgate impractical, thirsty around town, test unit developed air-conditioner wheeze.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure