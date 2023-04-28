×

Motoring

New beginnings for Daimler Truck SA

Grand opening of state-of-the-art corporate headquarters in Centurion

28 April 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

As Daimler Truck Southern Africa (DTSA) steadies ship to chart a new course as Africa’s leading truck manufacturer, a fine-tuning of its corporate affairs structure was ushered in at a grand opening in Centurion, Gauteng, on Tuesday.

Previously headquartered in Gately, in East London’s industrial development zone, the company marked 60 years of commercial trading in SA in 2022...

