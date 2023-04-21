TIME TO TORQUE | Omoda makes good first impression at price to remember
Tech-filled, futuristic design strategy a winning formula for Chery’s flagship cousin
Premium
By Tremaine van Aardt - 21 April 2023
Oh mama, the Omoda has arrived and it’s set to shake up the compact crossover market in SA.
Gone are the days of doubting vehicle manufacturers from the East as they have proven that their tech-filled, futuristic design strategy that's slapped with a specialised warranty at a fraction of the cost is a winning formula...
