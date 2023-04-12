When not tearing up drag strips or terrorising supercars, drivers can make use of this M car's electric driving mode that offers a maximum range of 83km thanks to a high-voltage 25.7kWh battery pack. Connected to a combined charging unit that enables AC charging at up to 7.4kW, the latter can be replenished from zero to 100% charge in 4.25 hours.
In keeping with its name — one not to be confused with a popular blend of whisky — this M-badged range-topper comes standard with red accents around its front kidney grille and side windows; though customers wishing to fly a bit lower under the radar can opt for a more muted shade of black instead. The spectrum of exterior paint shades available include one solid and eight metallic variants, however there are also more than 50 BMW Individual special paint finishes on offer, including the Urban Green, Petrol Mica metallic, Anglesey Green metallic and Sepia metallic.
New BMW XM Label Red debuts with electrifying performance
Image: Supplied
BMW has lifted the lid on its new XM Label Red — the most powerful M-badged model the Munich-based carmaker has built. Based on your common garden XM, this behemoth of a plug-in hybrid SUV boasts an upgraded powertrain that produces 550kW and a huge 1,000Nm worth of torque. These impressive numbers come courtesy a 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 engine and a permanently excited synchronous motor integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. Sent to the road via an M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, BMW says the XM Label Red will go from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 250km/h (290km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package).
In keeping with its phenomenal straight-line performance the BMW XM Label Red sports a corner capable chassis awash with all manner of aids including adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers and active roll stabilisation. There's also a trick electronically-controlled locking rear differential and — to boost agility — integral active steering. The 21-inch lightweight alloy wheels are fitted as standard equipment and behind them resides a potent M Sport braking system that comprises six-piston, fixed-caliper brakes at the front and single-piston, floating-caliper units at the rear.
Hop inside the cabin and you will discover red accents around the air vents as well as red contrast stitching for the black surfaces of the seats, instrument panel, door trim and centre console. The colour also adorns the top half of the front M multifunction seat backs. Other standard interior highlights include a BMW Curved Display with M-specific content, a head-up display, parking assistant plus, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with the latest generation iDrive system and a three-dimensional prism headliner jewelled with no less than 100 individual LED light units. There's also ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control and a block-rocking Harman Kardon Surround sound system.
Production of the new BMW XM Label Red is scheduled to begin in August 2023 at the carmaker's Spartanburg plant in the US. Pricing will be announced closer to that date.
