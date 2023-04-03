WATCH | Can a seatbelt mechanism stand up to an AK-47?

Ever wondered how automotive components would stand up to semi-automatic rifle fire?
Local armoured car specialists SVI Engineering has. In fact, the Bashewa, Gauteng-based company is so intrigued by the subject that they've released a YouTube series called Shoot Through that aims to put all sorts of parts to the test using an AK-47 and a Photron Fastcam SA4 high-speed camera capable of shooting at an incredible 30,000 frames per second. The resultant slow-motion footage makes for fascinating viewing.
“At SVI Engineering, we’re always on the lookout for fresh ways to educate and inform our customers. This fascinating video series does just that, providing valuable information to civilians considering investing in vehicle armour,” SVI chairperson Benny Jiyane said.
In this episode — the fifth of 14, with a new episode expected to drop approximately every two weeks — the SVI team sees how a seatbelt mechanism fairs against a 7.62x39mm conventional steel-core round.
“Despite tracing its origins all the way back to the mid-19th century, the humble seatbelt — when properly worn — remains one of the most effective automotive safety devices,” said SVI business development director Nicol Louw.
“But how will it stand up to AK-47 fire? There’s only one way to find out.”
Hit the play button to see what happens.
