Powering the Vivo GT is the marque's tried and tested 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 81kW and 200Nm of torque. It comes paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission. Volkswagen has not quoted an official 0-100km/h time but with your right foot pinned this little hatchback will run up to a claimed 196km/h. Meanwhile fuel consumption across the combined cycle measures in at just 4.6l/100km.
Pricing for the new Volkswagen Polo Vivo GT starts at R332,800. This includes a standard three-year/120,000km warranty. A maintenance plan is available as a cost option.
This is how much the updated VW Polo Vivo GT will set you back
Image: Supplied
The ever-popular Volkswagen Polo Vivo GT has been treated to a subtle cosmetic refresh that includes various exterior and interior styling tweaks.
Riding on a set of 17-inch 'Mirabeau' alloy wheels, this flagship Vivo model gets silver mirror caps as well as new GT decals on the rear hatch and front doors. A single chrome-tipped exhaust tailpipe is standard while new Wild Cherry Red metallic paint is optional.
Image: Supplied
For a sportier interior look the cloth seat inserts and stitch colours have been changed from blue to red. You'll also find new grey stitching on the gear lever and handbrake ties while the floor mats have been jazzed up with exclusive GT embroidery. Finishing things off in style are front sport seats, aluminium-look pedals and an anthracite headliner.
Standard features include Volkswagen's Safety Package and Lights and Vision Package.
Image: Supplied
Powering the Vivo GT is the marque's tried and tested 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 81kW and 200Nm of torque. It comes paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission. Volkswagen has not quoted an official 0-100km/h time but with your right foot pinned this little hatchback will run up to a claimed 196km/h. Meanwhile fuel consumption across the combined cycle measures in at just 4.6l/100km.
Pricing for the new Volkswagen Polo Vivo GT starts at R332,800. This includes a standard three-year/120,000km warranty. A maintenance plan is available as a cost option.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Events
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure