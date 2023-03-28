Join the Buyer’s Guide team as they put the recently updated Lexus NX up against the Volvo XC60. They also compare reliable half-ton bakkies from Ford, Nissan and Chevrolet, and see whether a Volkswagen Golf V GTI makes for a dependable first car.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
Join the Buyer’s Guide team as they put the recently updated Lexus NX up against the Volvo XC60. They also compare reliable half-ton bakkies from Ford, Nissan and Chevrolet, and see whether a Volkswagen Golf V GTI makes for a dependable first car.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure