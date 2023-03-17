While many still believe that electric vehicles (EV) are only starting to find their spark in SA, pioneers of the progression such as the uYilo e-Mobility Programme have already brought the futuristic idea to fruition for 10 years.
And with more than 300 charging stations scattered across SA and dozens of new EV offerings coming to market, uYilo is able to pride itself on being instrumental in the transforming the industry to its reimaged reality in SA.
The innovative Gqeberha-based initiative was established in March 2013 as a multi-stakeholder programme focused on promoting electric mobility in SA.
It is an initiative of the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), a public entity of the department of science and innovation.
uYilo direction Hiten Parmar said over the last decade there have been many developments and great strides that have taken place.
“Much of the advancement and development of this fast-evolving industry has taken place behind the scenes,” Parmar said.
“The groundwork in both the private and public sector has required consultation and knowledge development on every level, to lay the foundation for this diverse industry that will affect and inform our lives for generations.”
He said the e-Mobility Programme had created wide networks and built relationships within the e-mobility and related industries in SA and internationally to encourage robust growth focused on using local resources, and creating critical skills within the industry.
“uYilo has achieved significant milestones in this past decade, establishing an accredited battery testing laboratory, providing materials testing and characterisation services, and a live testing environment for electric vehicles within the smart grid ecosystem.
“We have also provided opportunities for more than 45 interns over this period, providing them in-service industry training.”
TIME TO TORQUE | Gqeberha’s uYilo e-Mobility Programme turns 10
Image: WERNER HILLS
Parmar said their Kick Start Fund — focused on growing local products and services in the e-mobility space — had played a key role in the development of e-mobility ventures serving the EV market.
“A vital aspect of the transition to e-mobility is establishing local competence, expertise and industry.
“SA cannot be an exporter of raw materials and an importer of finished product.
“To boost local employment and investment, we need to encourage and enable local industry, creating our own e-mobility ecosystem,” Parmar said.
Acting Technology Innovation Agency chief executive Patrick Krappie congratulated uYilo on reaching the milestone and for laying the foundation for EV friendly future in SA.
“Investing in uYilo was an ambitious forward-thinking undertaking which has paid off for all parties involved,” Krappie said.
“The energy and e-mobility landscape has changed significantly in the past 10 years, and we are proud to have made an investment into the ecosystem, infrastructure and skills development that will see SA compete on an equal footing with similar economies.”
Krappie said as a national programme, uYilo had made significant contributions, from enterprise and skills development, to wider market-enabling initiatives on policies, regulations, and standards in reducing market barriers for technology uptake.
“E-mobility represents an important core pillar of the just energy transition. Through continued investments in uYilo, TIA is committed to supporting the growth of this industry,” Krappie said.
