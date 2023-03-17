Epic EV road-trip heading to Gqeberha

As the largest vehicle manufacturing province in SA, it is no secret that the Eastern Cape is heavily reliant on the automotive sector to succeed for it to do the same.
The Automotive Industry Development Centre (AIDC) is ensuring the province does not miss the bus as the industry looks to the future — and, of course, electric vehicles (EVs) — having thrown its weight behind the 2024 edition of evrt Africa.
The shift to EV is a transition which not even Eskom cannot ignore as it, too, intends to transform at least a fifth of its fleet to EVs by 2025.
The evrt Africa is an epic EV showcase that travels around SA demonstrating the rapidly advancing variety and capabilities of EVs.
The event will also incorporate the electric Go Green Africa torch symbolising the need and opportunity for African organisations to “go green” over the next 10 years.
The electric torch will be lit at the start of the evrt Africa 2024 and carried from towns and cities across many of SA’s provinces.
At the launch of the event in Cape Town, it was announced that AIDC Eastern Cape and AutoTrader would be coming along for the ride, with both signing up as partners for the 2024 event.
AIDC EC CEO Thabo Shenxane said as a result of the new partnership, evrt Africa 2024 will now include a jam-packed stop in Gqeberha as the fleets travel through SA cities and towns from February 15-24.
“Our partnership involves bringing evrt Africa and its whole fleet of electric cars to the Eastern Cape, as part of promoting EV and the green economy, while showcasing the stunning province that we are fortunate to live in,” Shenxane said.
“The province is the largest manufacturer of cars in the country and we export cars to Europe, so the transition to electric is very important.
“We are also doing lots of work convincing the provincial government to start investing in EV infrastructure and the skills around the EV industry.”
The demand for EVs has drastically increased as a wider scope of vehicles are imported into SA with global manufacturers continue to create more offerings — at more affordable prices.
Though fully electric cars remain the top prize, AutoTrader CEO Geore Mienie said the company’s latest Hybrid Car Buyers Survey revealed that hybrids were in particular demand because of their current price point.
“Advert views for hybrids have increased by 44% year-on-year and inquiries 64% year-on-year; 45% of respondents said they’d consider buying a hybrid in the next few years,” Mienie said.
“To achieve mass adoption of electric vehicles, surveys have shown we have to get the cost below R500,000. This is why we say that there is a middle step for the mass market and that is in the hybrid. Consumers want battery electric, but it’s too expensive today.
“What is fundamental though is education around what hybrids can offer.”
Even Eskom Distribution is in support of the event with group executive Monde Bala having shared their vision to electrify about 20% of their 10,000 vehicle fleet by 2025.
Group director of mobility at Vuka Group, Ben Pullen, who brought evrt Africa to SA in 2019, said the 2024 event was aiming to be the most exciting road trip in the world.
“Aside from being an incredible real-world showcase of the latest EV technology, which will show South Africans that many of the issues around power supply and charging are really only perceived limitations, the road trip will be about enjoying the country’s scenery, food, adventure activities and culture.”
Some of the attendees at the evrt Africa 2024 announcement event in February got to sample several of the models which will be whizzing through SA.
Vehicles included the Mini Cooper Electric and BMW iX3 from Drive Electric, a new electric vehicle leasing company launched in Cape Town, the new Volvo XC40 Recharge provided by a new electric vehicle leasing company in Cape Town, the Tesla Model X from Rubicon, and the Mercedes EQA, EQB, EQC and EQS.
The announcement was one of several events happening in Cape Town in conjunction with the city’s inaugural ABB FIA Formula E Cape Town E-Prix as part of the E-Fest Cape Town series of events, including Africa’s Green Economy Summit and E-Fest Electric.
