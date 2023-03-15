While some cars – the Toyota Hilux, Volkswagen Polo and Ford Ranger, for instance – are South African favourites, others are climbing the ranks. Which cars are they, and why are consumers more likely to buy them?
Three rising stars in the used car market
Image: Supplied
While some cars – the Toyota Hilux, Volkswagen Polo and Ford Ranger, for instance – are South African favourites, others are climbing the ranks. Which cars are they, and why are consumers more likely to buy them?
According to AutoTrader CEO George Mienie, the answer can be found in enquiries to dealers.
“We took all the enquiries to dealers from 2021 and compared them to the enquiries in 2022. While some vehicles – specifically the Toyota Hilux, Volkswagen Polo and Ford Ranger – maintain their top three spots, others have improved when it comes to the number of enquiries to dealers,” he revealed.
Three of the star performers in this regard are the Ford Fiesta, Toyota Corolla and Kia Picanto. The Fiesta improved from 13th spot in 2021 to 10th in 2022 while the Corolla made its way from 17th to 12th and the Picanto moved up from 30th to 26th.
Why?
First and foremost, the reason is affordability. We’re seeing global year-on-year inflation breaching highs last seen during the energy crises of the 1970s while average annual consumer price inflation in SA last year was 6.9%. Coupled with this, interest rates are rising.
This means a tightening of belts, and these three vehicles are particularly pocket pleasing. The little Kia is the most affordable of the three; it is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of R170,435, with an average mileage of 41,054km and average year of registration of 2019. The Fiesta is only slightly more expensive (average price R189,483, average mileage of 85,593km and average year of registration 2016). Even the Corolla (average price R262,653, average mileage of 86,832km and average year of registration 2016) is quite affordable.
In a tough economic climate, such as the one facing South Africans, many motorists are wisely opting for a brand associated with quality. This is in keeping with global trends.
According to Deloitte’s 2023 Global Automotive Consumer Study, other than Japan (where vehicle features are the driving force behind choosing a brand), consumers rely on a perception of product quality when making a purchase decision, and for SA consumers, who are voting with their wallets, is likely the reason why the aforementioned models are climbing the ranks.
