Designed to cater to the needs of South Africa's small commercial businesses, the all-new Venue Cargo joins the existing Grand i10 Cargo in Hyundai's small commercial vehicle range. Both vehicles feature an enlarged cargo area that has a steel mesh grille for extra security, allowing businesses to transport goods in a more secure and convenient manner.
With a payload capacity of 500kg, the capable Venue Cargo promises to be a popular choice for small business owners. Moreover, VAT-registered businesses can claim back the VAT on the purchase, making it a more cost-effective option.
The Venue Cargo is based on the Venue 1.2 Motion, and features a bold front grille with a cascading chocolate-box appearance. The vehicle also has a redesigned rear end, with new taillights that form a visual unit with a horizontal strip across the hatch door. The hatch door has also been widened at the bottom, to aid with loading and unloading goods.
Hyundai Venue Cargo is here to help you carry the load
Image: Supplied
Designed to cater to the needs of South Africa's small commercial businesses, the all-new Venue Cargo joins the existing Grand i10 Cargo in Hyundai's small commercial vehicle range. Both vehicles feature an enlarged cargo area that has a steel mesh grille for extra security, allowing businesses to transport goods in a more secure and convenient manner.
With a payload capacity of 500kg, the capable Venue Cargo promises to be a popular choice for small business owners. Moreover, VAT-registered businesses can claim back the VAT on the purchase, making it a more cost-effective option.
The Venue Cargo is based on the Venue 1.2 Motion, and features a bold front grille with a cascading chocolate-box appearance. The vehicle also has a redesigned rear end, with new taillights that form a visual unit with a horizontal strip across the hatch door. The hatch door has also been widened at the bottom, to aid with loading and unloading goods.
Image: Supplied
Fitted with 15-inch steel wheels, the Venue Cargo is available exclusively in Polar White.
The cargo area is the main highlight of the Venue Cargo's interior, boasting a massive 1,296-litre capacity. Measuring 1,200mm in length, 1,200mm in width, and 900mm in height, it offers ample space for businesses to transport a variety of goods securely.
The vehicle's interior also features an eight-inch display audio touchscreen system and a rear-view monitor for added convenience. The system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making it easier for drivers to navigate using their smartphones.
Image: Supplied
In addition to these features, the Venue Cargo offers additional standard niceties such as USB charging ports, a Supervision 4.2-inch TFT LCD driver display spliced into the instrument cluster, manual air conditioning and Bluetooth hands-free phone operation. ABS brakes — with EBD and brake assist — are also included as are dual front airbags.
Powering the Venue Cargo is Hyundai's proven and economical 1.2l four-cylinder MPi petrol engine making 61kW and 115Nm of torque. Mated to a five-speed manual transmission it boasts a claimed fuel consumption of 6.5l/100km on the combined cycle.
The Hyundai Venue Cargo will set you back R329,900. This includes a standard seven-year/200,000km warranty, seven-year/150,000km roadside assistance package and three-year/45,000km service plan.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure