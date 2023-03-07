×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motoring

BEST BUYS

Ten underrated cars South Africans should consider

These are hidden gems our motoring team believes should feature more strongly in the sales charts

Premium
By Staff Writer - 07 March 2023

If there’s one thing we have learnt about the South African consumer over the years, they are smart shoppers when it comes to buying cars. Their top choices have consistently reflected solidly packaged offerings that are keenly priced, practical and value for money.

However cunning buyers are in their selections, a few gems do slip through. These are 10 cars that our motoring team believes should feature more strongly in the sales charts...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure

Most Read