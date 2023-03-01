For Raised Body Auto transmission models (Raider and Legend), there is now an automatic transmission temperature warning, which reports AT operation when driving on steep terrain or conveying heavy loads. This addition allows for greater peace of mind for drivers who rely on their Hilux for work or adventure.
2023 Toyota Hilux range boosted by Xtra features
Image: Supplied
The Toyota Hilux has been a mainstay on South Africa's motoring landscape for years, consistently topping the light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales and overall charts.
With four body configurations — single, Xtra, chassis and double-cab — the Hilux has a model to suit every driver's needs. Now, with ever-evolving customer demands, Toyota has made some key changes to the Hilux product line-up to continue meeting the needs of drivers countrywide.
Image: Supplied
One of the most significant changes is to the Xtra Cab, where the Legend grade now includes Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0: an active safety system that includes a pre-collision system, high-speed-range adaptive cruise control and lane-departure alert.
The TSS operation can be adjusted via dedicated steering switches or the multi-information display (MID). Exterior mirrors now also incorporate a welcome light feature, as seen in double-cab Legend models.
As part of a second wave of Legend-grade alignment, all double-cab models now boast the same specification level, including 4x2 variants, which previously omitted the JBL audio. This upgrade means the Legend grade now offers a power-adjustable driver's seat, leather interior, Toyota Safety Sense, that aforementioned premium JBL nine-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control and a smart-entry system.
Image: Supplied
For Raised Body Auto transmission models (Raider and Legend), there is now an automatic transmission temperature warning, which reports AT operation when driving on steep terrain or conveying heavy loads. This addition allows for greater peace of mind for drivers who rely on their Hilux for work or adventure.
The existing colour palette remains, offering buyers a choice of seven hues on single-cab models, while Xtra and double-cab models can also be specified in Platinum White, with Attitude Black reserved for double-cab duty. Additionally, customers can inquire about the availability of Sand Beige units, available across all three body shapes in limited production numbers.
Pricing for the 2023 Toyota Hilux range is as follows:
Petrol single cab
2.7 VVTi RB S 5MT: R433,100
2.0 VVTi S 5MT: R336,100
2.0 VVTi S A/C 5MT: R346,000
Diesel single cab
2.4 GD S 5MT: R378,900
2.4 GD S A/C 5MT: R389,100
2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6MT: R506,900
2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT: R527,600
2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER 6MT: R583,200
2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER 6AT: R605,700
2.4 GD-6 RB SR 6MT: R469,200
2.4 GD-6 4x4 SR 6MT: R540,000
2.8 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT: R602,400
2.8 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER 6AT: R675,000
Chassis cab
2.4 GD 5MT A/C: R364,800
2.4 GD-6 4X4 6MT: R521,200
Xtra cab
2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6MT: R521,500
2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT: R542,100
2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND 6MT: R626,100
2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND 6AT: R654,000
2.8 GD-6 4x4 LEGEND 6MT: R706,200
2.8 GD-6 4x4 LEGEND 6AT: R734,500
Petrol double cab
2.7 VVTi RB S 5MT: R493,600
4.0 V6 4X4 LEGEND AT: R849,200
Diesel double cab
2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER MT: R567,600
2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER AT: R585,500
2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER MT: R655,100
2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER AT: R683,800
2.4 GD-6 RB SR MT: R534,400
2.4 GD-6 4X4 SR MT: R615,300
2.8 GD-6 RB RAIDER AT: R709,000
2.8 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER AT: R792,600
2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND MT: R757,300
2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND 6AT: R802,300
2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND RS 6AT*: R895,000
2.8 GD-6 4X4 GR-S AT: R891,400
2.8 GD-6 4X4 LEGEND RS MT*: R909,700
2.8 GD-6 4X4 LEGEND RS AT*: R945,400
2.8 GD-6 4X4 LEGEND MT: R813,900
2.8 GD-6 4X4 LEGEND AT: R849,600
*RS models are equipped with the Roller Shutter package
Pricing includes a standard three-year/100,000km warranty and 90,000km service plan.
