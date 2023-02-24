×

Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

By Ignition TV - 24 February 2023

Join the Buyer’s Guide team as they find out which SUV is the better buy, the Hyundai Santa Fe or Kia Sorento. They also discuss the pros and cons of buying a used Land Rover Freelander 2 and what you should look out for when shopping for a secondhand Opel Astra.

