Lamborghini is turning 60 and plans to celebrate in style

Lamborghini is organising a series of events worldwide to mark the iconic carmaker's 60th anniversary.
Automobili Lamborghini was established on May 6 1963, realising Ferruccio Lamborghini’s dream of becoming a manufacturer of sports cars, an industry dominated by just a few brands at the time.
Right from the start, the founder and his young engineers showed a desire to disrupt the dogmas of the sports car world. The brand’s first car was the Lamborghini 350 GTV, a two-seater coupe with a V12 engine, but the Miura of 1966 catapulted the brand to international acclaim, while the Countach remains its signature.
Ferrucio had initially established Lamborghini Trattori manufacturing agricultural machinery in 1948. Other endeavours include manufacturing engines for boats and motorcycles during the 1980s. The company also produced engines for a number of Formula One teams between 1989 and 1993, including the 1992 Minardi team comprising Alessandro Zanardi, Christian Fittipaldi and Gianni Morbidelli as drivers.
The brand is still involved in various motorsports series and will enter the World Endurance Championship in 2024.
In the early 1970s, Lamborghini’s tractor business experienced financial problems and he eventually sold his interest in his sports car business and retired.
The company changed hands several times, including being part of Chrysler between 1987-1994. Volkswagen bought the company in 1998, and this arrangement continues with a wider range of cars, including compact models such as the Huracán and the Urus SUV.
The 60th anniversary began on January 19 with the opening of the remodelled Lamborghini Museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese, located in the original factory area. The museum was renovated and rearranged for the celebrations with an exhibition titled The Future Began In 1963.
Lamborghini Day Japan — 60th anniversary, to be held on February 23 in Suzuka, Japan, is the first international event. Hundreds of enthusiasts and collectors will gather in one of the most important markets for the company.
In the UK, Silverstone Circuit will be the venue for Lamborghini Day UK on April 29, with 300 owners expected to attend.
The next important event will be the 60° Anniversario Giro tour in Italy that will end on May 28 in the main square of Bologna with a party open to the public, at which hundreds of Lamborghinis, collectors and fans from around the world will gather.
In the US, the most important market for Automobili Lamborghini, the 60th Anniversary Giro is scheduled for the summer.
In September, the celebrations continue in China, Automobili Lamborghini’s second-largest market, where customers will participate in the Giro China for the ninth consecutive year. More than 100 Lamborghini owners and enthusiasts will gather to round up the celebration with the 60th Anniversary Gala Dinner.
In the same month, Lamborghini Polo Storico, the division responsible for the protection, preservation, and restoration of the brand’s motoring heritage, plans to organise the 60th Anniversary Polo Storico Tour reserved for Lamborghini classic cars in Italy.
In October, the Vallelunga circuit in Rome will host the Lamborghini Festival. The event, organised for the first time and open to all fans, at the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese will celebrate the brand and its track-orientated cars.
In November, the Grand Finals of the Super Trofeo Lamborghini, the one-make championship reserved for the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 race cars, featuring vehicles from three continents, will be held at the Vallelunga circuit in Rome.
The official Lamborghini clubs around the world, now in 24 countries with more than 1,600 members, are also planning anniversary tours and events, as well as various tours in Italy with the Lamborghini headquarters being the final destination.
Lamborghini SA is also planning celebrations and will provide information closer to the events.
