Beneath the bonnet resides the original and untouched 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Nothing has been done to this formula as it still produces 103kW and 230 Nm.
On the road the petrol motor is sufficient for the urban environment with its 6-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. However, it doesn't have the longest legs and doesn't offer the same punchy power delivery on the highway. When vehicles wear a Sport badge, it's generally accompanied by matching performance, but with the Fiat 500X it's more of a look than anything else.
Still, the larger 500X is an enticing, alternative proposition in the category for small families or young professionals whose lifestyles could not justify the tiny, regular 500. You can expect a starting price of R509,900 for the Fiat 500X Cross, while the range-topping 500X Sport EST variant rings in at R580,900. It manages to come in at over R100,000 less than the entry-grade Mini Countryman that retails for R644,940.
FIRST DRIVE | New Fiat 500X is a real Italian charmer
Image: Supplied
Fiat's 500X is a left-field choice in a crowded compact crossover segment.
The Italian-bred vehicle is unique and charming, similar to most creations from the region.
If you've been eyeing the Fiat 500, but find its small proportions limiting, you may want to look at the 500X. It's the same look in an upscaled frame. The updated Fiat 500X was unveiled this past week, with minor tweaks and additions, including a unique soft-top roof. Here's what you can expect.
The full range boasts convenience features such as lane assist, a mininum of six airbags (seven in the Sport versions), daytime running lights and a seven-inch infotainment screen with smartphone integration. Entry into the range is through the new Fiat 500X Cross, which is distinguished by its roof rails, skid plates and black mirror caps. It sits on a set of 18-inch wheels.
Occupying the next rung is the Fiat 500X Sport. It differentiates itself from the Cross with its coloured wheel arches in place of black plastic cladding. Being the Sport variant, it wears a larger set of 19-inch wheels and has chrome exhaust tips for a beefed-up appearance.
Inside the Fiat 500X Sport variants leather and Alcantara have been used to finish off the seats, in place of the fabric upholstery found in the Cross. At the top of the range is the 500X Sport Extended Soft Top (EST). It offers the same package as the fixed-roof Sport but is characterised by a soft-top retractable roof. What makes the EST unique is it is a fusion between a sunroof and a soft-top roof while retaining its C pillars and rear windshield.
Image: Supplied
