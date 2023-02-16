Most searched for vs most enquired about: these are SA's hottest used cars

In a powerful demonstration of its popularity, the Toyota Hilux generated 22,8 million searches to claim pole position as the most searched for model in 2022. The robust locally-built bakkie also racked up the most enquiries, according to the 2022 AutoTrader Car Industry Report.
“Searches indicate popularity, but it is enquiries that signal the car consumers are likely to buy. Heading up both indicators point to an almost unequivocal sign of consumer intent,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie
Though the Hilux’s arch rival, the locally-manufactured Ford Ranger, only ranked sixth with about 14 million searches and claimed third spot behind the Hilux and Volkswagen Polo in enquiries. Interestingly, a 2018 Ranger with an average selling price of R422,402 offers a saving of almost R43,000 over a 2018 Hilux with similar mileage. Something to think about if you intend purchasing a brand new Ford Ranger.
Claiming second spot with 21,4 million searches, marginally ahead of the VW Polo, was popular hatch, the Volkswagen Golf. In this case, popularity didn’t directly translate into intent with Golf enquiries slipping to sixth place.
It was the affordable home-grown Polo that generated the second most enquiries, giving the imported and more expensive Golf a run for its money.
With the development of a ninth-generation VW Golf in doubt, this could put more focus on the Polo and in particular the Polo GTI performance model. The Volkswagen Kariega (Uitenhage) plant is the sole manufacturer worldwide of the Polo GTI.
Predictably, the locally-produced VW Polo Vivo featured in the top 10 in both searches and enquiries. Wallet-friendly, inexpensive to run and offering exceptional German-build quality, the popular hatchback fits the purpose and pockets of discerning locals.
German branded models dominated searches and enquiries, saying seven of the top ten spots in car searches and six in enquiries. Japanese and American brands Toyota and Ford made up the balance.
Locally-built premium sedans — the Mercedes-Benz C Class and BMW 3 Series, and large SUV Toyota Fortuner — featured in both rankings as did the imported premium hatchback, the BMW 1 Series. Though its sibling the BMW X5 ranked 10th in searches, the large premium SUV failed to make the enquiries list. That enquiry spot was filled by the Ford Fiesta.
Production of the Fiesta may have ended, but the nippy hatch continues to hold appeal. Prices average R189,483 for models with an average 2016 registration year.
Most searched for vs most enquired about: these are SA's hottest used cars
Image: Supplied
