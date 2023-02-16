Mzansi has a huge car theft problem and it’s not getting any better. According to police crime statistics, more than 9,600 vehicles and motorbikes were stolen in the second quarter of 2022. This translates to a theft every 13 minutes — a sobering thought.
Five ways you can reduce your car's risk of being stolen
Image: welcomia / 123rf
Mzansi has a huge car theft problem and it’s not getting any better. According to police crime statistics, more than 9,600 vehicles and motorbikes were stolen in the second quarter of 2022. This translates to a theft every 13 minutes — a sobering thought.
Part of the problem is that criminals are getting increasingly tech-savvy with syndicates using advanced scanning equipment to intercept and clone smart key signals; a simple procedure that allows them to make off with virtually any vehicle in a matter of minutes.
So, how do you protect yourself from becoming a victim of car theft?
Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance, shares five tips that may help prevent your pride and joy becoming another statistic.
Always park in a safe place
Where you park your car is one of the biggest factors in keeping your wheels safe. If you have to park in public, choose a well-lit and busy area, with plenty of pedestrian activity. At home, install a motion detector light if you park in your driveway at night — thieves prefer to work in the dark. You could consider installing a CCTV camera system.
Make sure you have an alarm and a tracker
Most modern cars come with an alarm system and immobiliser installed as standard. That’s a good start because the noise of an alarm may chase off a potential thief. Any visible device, such as an old-school steering wheel lock or an alarm system's flashing light, could also deter an opportunistic criminal. While a tracking device won’t prevent your car from being stolen, it should improve your chances of recovering it.
Make your car less appealing to thieves
A sure-fire way to attract a thief is to leave your wallet or cellphone where someone can see it. If you carry valuables such as laptops and even bags of shopping, lock them out of sight in the boot. Leaving loose change in your centre console is also a big no-no.
Keep your signals to yourself
If your car allows keyless access, get yourself a secure Faraday pouch (also known as a fob guard) to store your key. It’s lined with metallic material that helps block key fob signals, thereby preventing criminals from intercepting the signal and opening the car easily when you’re gone. You could also deactivate the keyless function.
Stay alert
Always be vigilant and aware of your surroundings. If you think you’re being followed, don’t turn into your driveway. Drive to a police station or a safe place. And keep your windows up when you’re stopped at an intersection.
