Available in Enigmatic Black or White Silver, the vehicle is equipped with a classic textile soft top emblazoned with the Union Jack that can be opened or closed at speeds of up to 30km/h. Other standout features include 17-inch cast alloy wheels, leather, heated sports seats with adjustable thigh support and a heated, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel that allows easy access to a host of eDrive services. Customers can also look forward to fully customisable ambient lighting, a head-up display and active cruise control with stop-and-go functionality.
The Mini Cooper SE Convertible will be produced alongside the conventional Mini Convertible in the Netherlands. Unfortunately it will not make its way to South Africa.
Oh watt fun: Mini Cooper SE Convertible gets the green light
Mini has confirmed it's building a small batch of electric Cooper SE Convertible models.
Available in Europe from April 2023 and limited to just 999 units, this exclusive drop-top is driven by a 135kW electric motor that allows for 0-100km/h in 8.2 seconds. Powered by a 32.6kWh battery pack, Mini says it offers a maximum driving range of up to 201km.
