LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Ford EcoSport Active joins our fleet
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Compact crossovers and small sport-utility vehicles can be found in every mainstream carmaker's line-ups today.
But 10 years ago the genre was still getting into stride. And Ford was among early pioneers, with its EcoSport, basically billed as a Fiesta in hiking boots.
Of course, the tough adventurer persona was better suited to the urban jungle than off-road pursuits. Which is what buyers seem to want: compact dimensions, good road manners, attractive and outdoorsy looks, plus the ground clearance to tackle occasional (mild) dirt roads.
During its time on the market, the EcoSport has proven itself a favourite among buyers and a strong sales performer for the blue oval brand. In 2018 it received its most notable upgrade; with a revision that saw a fresher restyle and, more importantly, enhanced interior quality. It remains one of the last passenger offerings still standing in the Ford range, with nameplates such as Figo, Fiesta, Focus and Kuga being axed.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
We are spending an extended period with the EcoSport in Active trim, until our next long-termer, an example of the locally-built Ranger, arrives.
Though the EcoSport was last updated nearly five years ago, it still looks great in the company of newer segment rivals.
The chunky, upright stance, prominent grille and rugged body cladding lends the Ford a distinctive identity. It is not easily confused with fellow contenders, especially in the shade of Luxe Yellow worn by our tester. Should be Luxe Orange if you ask us. The Active is further set apart by black paint for the mirror caps, roof, grille, headlamp surrounds and fog lamp bezels. It rolls on 17-inch alloys with a diamond-cut finish. Really spiffy overall.
The rear-mounted spare wheel adds to that explorer-type look. But it does make parking tricky: one is not sure if the standard parking sensors account for the protrusion. The swing-open tailgate is also not ideal in mall shopping lots, should you find another vehicle parked behind you. Luggage capacity is 333l.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
That aside, we are enjoying the around-town capabilities of the EcoSport. Waterlogged and pothole-riddled roads are handled without stress. The 1.0l EcoBoost engine (92kW/170Nm), paired with a six-speed automatic, provides reasonable performance if you temper your expectations.
Kick-down spurts are not a forte but the turbocharged-triple is comfortable keeping things on the boil at urban speeds, over elevations and in the mix of traffic. Consumption could be better, with an average of 12.4l/100km over the last 104km of driving. The vehicle was delivered with an odometer reading of just more than 10,000km.
Standard kit is nothing to complain about. Leatherette upholstery, a leather-wrapped, multifunction steering wheel, air-conditioning, comprehensive SYNC 2.5 infotainment system, voice control and six-speaker audio are part of the deal. On the safety front, it boasts seven airbags, anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control. The EcoSport Active costs R393,700.
In addition to the usual work-home-shops commute agenda, we have lengthier expeditions on the card for our orange steed. Colleague Thomas Falkiner has the Ford in his possession, ferrying him to and from Zwartkops Raceway this week as he handles motorsport duties.
