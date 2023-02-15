February is the month of love and these five cars will make South Africans fall in love with the joy of driving again.
“Not only are they a hoot to boot, these used cars are on average also priced to meet most budgets,” according to AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
From sassy roadsters to a burly American pony car, there is something for every red-blooded driving enthusiast to enjoy across his or her favourite back road.
1. Mazda MX-5 (NC/third generation)
The best-selling two-seat convertible sports car in history, Mazda’s MX-5 (above) is a joy to drive — because it’s built around the driver. The third-generation MX-5 — manufactured from 2005 to 2015 — delivered more of the same driving delight, with its snappy gearbox and magnificent road manners. It is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of R195,493, with an average mileage of 126,823km and with an average year of registration of 2007.
Five used cars that will reignite your love of driving
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
2. Toyota 86 (first generation)
When Toyota launched the 86, motor journalists were treated to a performance of death-defying stunts by an aerobatics plane. The reason? At the time, the company wanted to convey the message that this car — also sold as the Subaru BRZ — was as much fun to drive. Did they succeed? Undoubtedly. This may be the most fun-to-drive Toyota on the planet. It’s listed on AutoTrader for an average price of R207,260, with an average mileage of 130,800km and with an average year of registration of 2014.
Image: Supplied
3. Porsche Boxster 986 (first generation)
Sublime to drive and surprisingly affordable, this two-seat roadster is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of just R219,936, with an average mileage of 121,857km and an average year of registration of 2002. One of the fan favourite features of this car is the six-cylinder engine, which is behind the driver.
Image: Supplied
4. Ford Mustang 5.0 GT
One of Ford’s most iconic cars, the Mustang GT’s standout feature is its 5.0l V8, which means it’s an absolute blast to drive. It is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of R871,248, with an average mileage of 25,387km and with an average year of registration of 2018.
Image: Supplied
5. Nissan 370Z
Finally, there is the Nissan 370Z, which delivers incredible handling and — thanks to its naturally aspirated V6 — a brilliant soulful wail when accelerating. It is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of R397,315, with an average mileage of 60,187km and with an average year of registration of 2014.
