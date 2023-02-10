Timeless tractors, cool classics and everything in between
26th edition of George Old Car Show promises to be an event to remember
By Tremaine van Aardt - 10 February 2023
It is the month of love and arguably few people embody the truest form of the feeling as much as classic car enthusiasts.
Some the country’s rarest and most collectable passion projects have begun to roll into the Garden Route ahead of the George Old Car Show (GOCS) at the weekend...
